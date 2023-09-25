Digital Remedy Unveils New Brand Identity, Elevating Performance Media Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Remedy , a performance marketing partner for brands and agencies, today announced a transformative rebrand, introducing a new visual identity that embodies the company's evolution, expanded capabilities, and steadfast commitment to performance excellence. This rebrand comes on the heels of significant investments in operational enhancements, key talent acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

The rebrand emphasizes the following:



New Performance Solutions: Digital Remedy's refined solutions match dynamic market challenges, tailored to outcome-based, brand, and TV advertisers with diverse needs.

New Tone of Voice: The company's redefined voice educates and empowers marketers, guiding them to harness the potential of performance marketing. New Visual Identity: The fresh identity, including a logo, palette, and engaging elements, embodies performance technology, expertise, and innovation. This shift signifies Digital Remedy's determination to stand out while highlighting its unique value.



"We've been the backbone of performance solutions for over 20 years, empowering brands and agencies to scale through our unparalleled access to technology, strategic partnerships, and deep expertise,” said Mike Seiman, CEO & Chairman of Digital Remedy.“While we've been driving media for industry giants behind the scenes, we recognize it's time for us to take center stage. Our fresh new identity signifies our commitment to breaking down performance barriers and delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions to a broader audience. This rebrand represents our core values – unlocking boundless potential and propelling brands and agencies towards outstanding performance."

The rebrand plays a pivotal role in facilitating Digital Remedy's ongoing expansion, including:



Enhanced Product Investment: Paving the way for an omnichannel approach, Digital Remedy, launched end to end planning, buying and execution of Linear TV across Local, National, Broadcast and Cable to help advertisers drive scale and reach. Furthermore, while pioneering their Performance CTV capabilities, Digital Remedy is also powering the conversation of convergent TV with the new release of TV insights, offering insights across linear and CTV to streamline audience exposure and optimize ROI. In the coming weeks they are also excited to announce the launch of the Digital Remedy Platform an all encompassing, DSP agnostic omnichannel reporting and insights platform.

New Talent: To amplify its commitment to driving peak performance and transparency across all major U.S. markets, Digital Remedy bolstered its leadership team with three new regional vice presidents – Stephanie Reustle, Mark Williams and Mike McLaughlin. Bringing 15 years of experience, Reustle was previously responsible for leading sales teams at Nexxen, focusing on programmatic support for clients. Williams joins Digital Remedy from Amobee, where he served as RVP of Sales for the Central Region, successfully bringing programmatic solutions to a diverse set of agencies and brands. McLaughlin has over two decades of industry experience, with five of those years at Snap where he led the West U.S. for Snap's Agency Partnerships team. For each of their individual territories, the new leadership will grow revenue, elevate Digital Remedy's brand equity and maintain the company's position as a market leader in managed-service performance solutions for brands and advertisers.

International Growth and Partnerships : Digital Remedy's strategic investments in product, sales and marketing have been instrumental in its international expansion where the company recently announced its foray into the Australian market. Committed to delivering performance solutions for multicultural campaigns and bridging the gap between brands and underrepresented communities, Digital Remedy partnered with Digital Culture Group (an NMSDC-certified advertising solutions company) and appointed its founder, Crystal Foote , as Executive Director & Head of Multicultural. Vertical-Specific Solutions: Building upon its core offerings, Digital Remedy is dedicated to providing custom solutions for specific verticals. Having already unveiled industry-specific solutions for CPG and Travel verticals, the company aims to extend this approach across all major sectors by 2024.

"Our journey in Performance CTV has paved the way for us to extend these principles to creating a holistic media strategy,” said Matt Engstrom, VP, Marketing.“The traditional funnel is converging, uniting brand and action goals, and shift in the media landscape signifies the convergence of performance with brand awareness, perception, and bottom-line metrics. Digital Remedy aligns with market needs, blending our strengths with industry trends. The new Digital Remedy embodies a robust product-market fit."

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a performance marketing and media partner for brands and agencies. Through technology, services, and partnerships, Digital Remedy offers performance solutions for marketers empowering them to exceed beyond standard media goals. Whether brand or outcome focused, Marketers can access media planning, activation, measurement, and optimization capabilities to deliver the highest performance tied to ROI. The effectiveness of Digital Remedy's solutions is supported by a client roster of top-tier brands and agencies and several major award wins including the Digiday Technology Award and Crain's Best Places to Work several years in a row.

Media:

Chris Harihar



Digital Remedy





Related Links