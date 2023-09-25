Iran Seeks To Resolve Nuclear Issues With IAEA And End Sanctions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Iran is making every effort to create conditions for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to continue its inspection work in Iran, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 67th annual conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria, on September 25, 2023.

As reported, an agreement was reached between Iran and the IAEA in March 2023. Within the agreement, cooperation between the parties is underway.

Iran states that it cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in only two frameworks: the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the safeguards rules.

However, the International Atomic Energy Agency states that it cooperates with Iran, but this cooperation is not at a sufficient level.

In this regard, the Vice President noted that Iran has declared that it has fulfilled all its obligations under the Comprehensive Surveillance Agreement (CSA-INFCIRC/214) with the IAEA.

Eslami added that all of Iran's nuclear activities and issues have been submitted to the IAEA and have been verified and approved by the agency.

"Iran expects the IAEA to evaluate the information related to Iran's nuclear activities based on the principle of impartiality, professionally, and within the framework of reality. Iran has always cooperated with the IAEA regarding its peaceful nuclear program and wants the remaining issues to be announced as soon as the cooperation with the IAEA is over," he said.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany).

However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.

In discussions on the nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium

