Brenda Mcguire Of Global Gals To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Whether you've dreamed of living abroad, traveling the world, or pursuing a global career, Brenda McGuire can help you make it a reality. It's her personal mission to help you experience what's possible – whether you want to explore the beautiful islands of Greece, have a jet-set lifestyle, or work your way around the world. What's on your bucket list? Where do you want to go in this incredible world?

Brenda McGuire is a travel coach and cross-cultural expert who specializes in helping people achieve their international travel dreams and goals. As the Founder & CEO of two international companies – Global Gals and WorldWide Connect – she helps people to successfully live, work and travel the world. Over the past 20 years, she has trained thousands of individuals and organizations to 'go global' and to navigate effectively across countries and cultures.

Having traveled to over 85 countries and lived in 6, she understands first-hand the challenges and obstacles that come from traveling to other countries.

She has devoted her career to helping others avoid many of the same mistakes she has made and to supporting them on their personal and professional global journey.

Through her travel coaching and courses, she provides people with the knowledge, support, and know-how to go global - whether taking that dream trip, moving abroad, developing an international career, or simply becoming a savvy traveler.

Travel opens up a new world of opportunities. It provides life-changing experiences, exposes us to new cultures, and takes us to amazing sights. But, traveling to the other side of the world can be daunting. Some say, 'I want to go out and see the world. I want to immerse myself in a new culture, but I don't know how to get started.' Brenda is the resource and support who can turn your travel dreams into reality.

Brenda has a passion for helping showcase 'what's possible' to do, see, and experience in this amazing world! As Brenda says, 'If you don't know what's possible, how can you dream it?' She helps people to explore the many unique and 'life-changing' ways to explore and enjoy all the world has to offer.

Brenda fulfills her passion for travel in this amazing world through her unique companies. Through Global Gals, she empowers women to go out and see this world with self-assuredness, confidence, and cultural awareness while enjoying new adventures. She educates women of all ages about the ins and outs of traveling and how they can thrive, succeed, and prosper through their travels. Her cross-cultural training company, WorldWide Connect, is dedicated to helping business professionals bridge cultural gaps, work effectively across cultures, and meet their business goals.

“Traveling,” Brenda says,“whether for business, pleasure, or a little bit of both, not only allows us to discover new and amazing cultures but helps us to build and foster relationships across the globe and within the explorer that lives within us.”

