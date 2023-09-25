Cityfalcon Launches AI-Driven Personalised Push Notifications For Financial Content

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CityFALCON , a leading fintech company with a mission to democratise access to financial intelligence, has launched personalised push notifications that help users stay on top of their investments, business interests, and global events that affect economies and the financial markets.Unlike apps and platforms that deliver generic alerts to all users, CityFALCON notifications package together the most relevant headlines to cut down research time and distracting news. The user chooses from 300k topics across stocks, locations, macroeconomics (e.g., GDP or unemployment), organisations (e.g., Federal Reserve or the WHO), key people, and every modern asset class, then they choose an interval or specific times to receive their alerts (e.g., every hour or just a couple times a week). Users can create complex topics, like Inflation AND NOT Federal Reserve, to focus results even more. WIth these parameters set, the users receive timely news-based updates on their smartphone.Whenever a user finds a particular story interesting, they click through to a set of similar stories, and can read further. They are also able to navigate through the platform to see story sentiment, a relevance score, and further related content. For equities, this further content can include regulatory filings, investor relations content, and even insider transaction data. Moreover, translation opens the world of foreign-language markets to investors so investment management can be truly global.Push notifications make it easy to efficiently consume content in the fast growing financial news media space ($110b to $700b in 2030 according to Finextra) and it integrates seamlessly with the other financial analysis and due diligence products CityFALCON has developed over the past several years on a foundation of AI, machine learning, Big Data, automation, and financial market expertise.The feature is available on both Android and iOS, and consumer plans range from free to $19/month for all the features. Enterprises may avail of push notifications and other features by contacting the team.Ruzbeh Bacha , founder and CEO of CityFALCON, summed up the feature this way:“Market watchers and investors can unglue themselves from the screen and get on with life. The latest and most relevant updates come to you periodically, and thanks to our relevance scoring algorithms, the important bits are right there without further research needed. Of course, our platform lets you dive much deeper when you need to”.For enterprise and media inquiries, please write to .ABOUT CITYFALCONFounded in 2014, CityFALCON uses AI and ML trained specifically for finance to help clients and users make better decisions in the financial markets and business through curated content in 50+ languages, extracted analytics, generated insights, and a real-time interactive chatbot. Clients - including BNP Paribas, eToro, Shares.io, IEX Group, and others - increase user engagement, reduce churn, and improve APRU with the services and data. Data and analytics include sentiment, key headlines, insider transactions, investor relations content, and NLP-processing in 50+ languages.Visit them at cityfalcon.ai.

