Dr. James Segulyev, DDS Listed As Top Dentist For Cosmetic, Implant And Family Dentistry

Dr. James Segulyev

Dallas, Texas, Dentist Selected for the America's Best Dentists Directory and Award for 2023

- TodaysBestDentists.comDALLAS , TEXAS , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dallas, Texas , dentist Dr. James Segulyev has been selected to the America's Best Dentists registry for 2023. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Segulyev practices at Segulyev Dental Arts, 14785 Preston Road, Dallas, Texas. Dr. Segulyev provides Health-Centered, Minimally Invasive Dentistry, with a focus on treating TMJ Disorders, Bioesthetic-BioRejuvenation, and Sleep Apnea Therapy.Services also include Cosmetic Dentistry (including Teeth Whitening and Veneers), Dental Implants, Restorative Family Dentistry, Laser-Assisted Periodontal Treatment (LANAP), Root Canal Therapy and Invisalign. He also provides Treatment for Sleep Apnea, and therapy for Temporomandibular Disorders (TMJ) for patients with Jaw Pain, Chewing Difficulties and Tooth-Alignment disorders.Dr. Segulyev received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from the University of the Pacific Dugoni School of Dentistry, in San Francisco in 2001. During his 22 years in practice, he has been extremely active in continuing education. Dr. Segulyev completed the post-graduate curriculum at the prestigious Spear Institute for Advanced Dental Education, and advanced training at the Stewart Center for Minimally Invasive Dental Medicine. Dr. Segulyev is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association and American Equilibration Society.With his extensive experience and expertise, Dr. Segulyev offers a myriad of treatment options to his patients; with exceptional functional and aesthetic results. He is well-known for his respectful and sincere manner, his attention to detail, his gentle touch, and his health-centered approach. The entire team is dedicated to creating a warm, positive dental experience for all their patients; and go out of their way to explain all treatment options before care.For more information, please go to or contact Dr. James Segulyev directly at 972-661-3666 or online at .The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Dentists" directory.

