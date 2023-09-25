PSA In Partnership With WAGO Presents Traxsentinel Smart Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visit PSA at RSSI and APTA Expos

Innovative solution for level crossings providing real-time detection of failures and predictive maintenance.

- John Hertrich, CEO at PSACLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- PSA , Inc. a professional services engineering design firm that focuses on taking state-of-the-art engineering solutions to the global commercial market. At the Railway Interchange and APTA exhibitions PSA will be introducing TraxSentinel – Smart Advisor to the rail industry. This innovative product significantly improves safety at level crossings using real-time failure detection and predictive maintenance capabilities via out of band performance detection of assets.Based on *WAGO health* deployed at level crossings, the system collects operational data in real-time, measures performance characteristics looking for abnormalities, provides visual and audible notification in case of issues, and supports automated dispatching of maintenance personnel.Designed with the rail industry in mind, TraxSentinel – Smart Advisor provides multi-level access for all responsible parties involved in monitoring and maintenance of level crossings. This solution allows dispatchers to monitor a specific set of level crossings and communicate with assigned maintainers; administrators to set up software, including assignments for dispatchers and maintainers; maintainers to instantly alerted to failures, access crucial data to become fully equipped for the repair; and management to be up to date on level crossings status 24/7.The key benefits of the TraxSentinel – Smart Advisor are:●Prompt reporting of level crossing equipment failures●Reduction of incident response times●Providing maintenance personnel with repair profiles●Providing predictive indicators of pending failures“Having TraxSentinel – Smart Advisor deployed at level crossings in an overwatch role will provide both Authorities and maintenance personnel with peace of mind with improved public safety and reduced resolution times”, says John Hertrich, CEO at PSA.“We expect TraxSentinel – Smart Advisor to contribute to a decrease in accidents at level crossings and eliminate train delays caused by level crossing failures. One can only imagine the substantial budget savings this solution will bring.”DJ Niemiec, Railway Industry Manager at WAGO said,“WAGO's Health Monitoring System utilizes our standard products that meet railway specifications. Our system is scalable and can be easily customized for each level crossing.”To learn more about TraxSentinel – Smart Advisor features, and explore capabilities of building applications based on WAGO hardware, visit PSA at the WAGO booth at the upcoming transportation exhibitions:●Railway Interchange, Indianapolis, IN, October 2–4, Booth 2133●APTA Expo, Orlando, FL, October 9–10, Booth 3322_______About PSAProfessional Software Associates (PSA) is an American-based professional services engineering design firm that provides comprehensive development services for Rail and Enterprise IoT needs. PSA deliveries to the rail industry signaling designs, interlocking control solutions, dispatching, and equipment asset monitoring products, among others. Additionally, it designs comprehensive Enterprise IoT solutions consisting of IoT devices connected to cloud business intelligent solutions that are accessible via a range of user interface platforms.About WAGOThe WAGO Group is an international, standard-setting supplier of electrical interconnection and automation products and interface electronics. The family-run company is the world market leader in spring pressure connection technology. WAGO products are used globally in power and process technology, building automation, machinery, and equipment, as well as industrial and transportation applications.

