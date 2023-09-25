Shelters For Critical Infrastructure Facilities Being Prepared In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia region, shelters are being prepared for critical infrastructure facilities to withstand Russian missile attacks in the fall and winter.

Yuriy Malashko, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this at a briefing at the Ukrinform Media Center.

"Our primary focus is on the protection of critical infrastructure. We are talking about shelters for them. Critical facilities have already been sheltered, others are being sheltered," he said.

According to Malashko, the region understands that in the fall and winter, Russians will shell the region's energy infrastructure. "We understand that it will be difficult, especially if the enemy uses UAVs along with S-300 missiles and ballistic missiles," he said.

Over past day, enemy fired 140 times at settlements inregion

According to Malashko, the region will do its best to get through the fall and winter periods in a normal mode.

As reported, the UN has been preparing to provide winter assistance to Ukraine since August and expects potential damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Ukraine will receive $55 million specifically for the winter, and the organization will focus on supplying heat to households, heating centers and hospitals.

Russians hitregion 72 times in past day

Last fall and winter, Russians actively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Cities and towns experienced regular power and water outages.