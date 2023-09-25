Defense Forces Destroy Six Russian Battalions, Nearly 200 Artillery Systems In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 2,800 Russian invaders, 39 tanks, 76 combat armored vehicles, 198 artillery systems, and 39 missiles.

Military Media Center posted a relevant report on Telegram .

Russian military deathin Ukraine rises to about 276,270

" Over the past week, from September 18 to September 24, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed: personnel – 2,810 (roughly 6 battalions, 1 battalion is approximately 500 people), tanks – 39 (roughly 1 tank battalion, 1 tank battalion is approximately 31 tanks), combat armored vehicles – 76 (roughly 2 motorized rifle battalions, 1 motorized rifle battalion is approximately 34 vehicles), artillery systems – 198 (roughly 11 artillery divisions, 1 artillery division is approximately 18 guns), missiles – 39," the post says.