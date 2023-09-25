Sudanese man returns to violence-hit Khartoum due to financial struggles

(MENAFN) Youssef Saeed, a 41-year-old resident of Khartoum, Sudan, was compelled to flee his home in the country's capital amidst the outbreak of violence. Seeking refuge in Al Jazirah state in central Sudan, he hoped to escape the dangers of the conflict that had engulfed the city. However, the financial strain resulting from the prolonged violence forced him and his family to make the difficult decision to return to the violence-ridden capital.



Saeed shared his experience, explaining, "We left our home in the first days of fighting, with the expectation that we would be able to return within a month once the war subsided. However, to our dismay, the conflict persisted for an extended period." The ongoing clashes in Khartoum had unforeseen consequences for the family's financial stability.



After enduring four months away from their home, Saeed and his family found themselves in a dire financial situation. Their dwindling resources left them with no choice but to return to their residence in Khartoum, despite the continued violence in the city. Saeed's account of their return highlighted the challenging living conditions they faced, with frequent power and water outages adding to their hardships. Nonetheless, Saeed noted, "At least we now live in our house without paying money for rent," reflecting the complex trade-offs the family had to make amidst the ongoing turmoil.



Sudan has been gripped by a series of clashes between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April. These protracted hostilities have taken a devastating toll, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives, according to reports from local medics. The story of Youssef Saeed and his family sheds light on the profound challenges faced by civilians caught in the midst of this enduring conflict, where even the basic comforts of home have become a luxury for many.

