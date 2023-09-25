EU: Schengen Border Controls Must Remain Exceptional

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The European Union Monday stressed that any re-introduction of border controls at the EU's passport-free Schengen travel zone must be time-limited and exceptional.

"Our long-standing position on the reintroduction of border controls is that they must remain exceptional and strictly limited in time and as a measure of last resort," EU spokesperson for interior affairs, Anitta Hipper, said in a press conference in Brussels.

"We are in touch with EU member states and also launched consultations in May to see what are the challenges and what are the common solutions," she said.

The spokesperson noted that there has been an increase of illegal migrant flows to the EU last year and this years as well.

"So we need to be alert. We have put operational measures in place in the Central Mediterranean route but also on the Balkan routes," she said.

The EU spokesperson was commenting on reports that Germany is considering establishing short-term border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic to keep irregular migrants from entering the country. (end)

