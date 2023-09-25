(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Berkshire Hathaway Sells 4.8 Million Shares of HP Stock

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A/BRK.B) recently sold 4.8 million shares of HP Inc. (HPQ) worth $130 million U.S., according to a regulatory filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The latest sale comes after the holding company of famed investor Warren Buffett sold 5.5 million HP shares in mid-September. That previous sale was worth $160 million U.S.

Following the sales, Berkshire Hathaway now owns 110.6 million shares of HP, a manufacturer of personal computers and printers, that is worth about $3 billion U.S.

Buffett currently owns approximately 11% of HP. The most recent sales occurred at an average price of about $27 U.S. per share.

Berkshire Hathaway first started to accumulate its stake in HP stock in early 2022 and the sales last week were the first since the company finished buying the stock in April of last year.

It's not clear why Warren Buffett has begun selling his holding of HP. The sales were disclosed with the SEC because Berkshire Hathaway owns more than 10% of HP.

Buffett likely took a loss on the sale of HP stock as he paid between $30 U.S. and $35 U.S. per share to build his stake in the company during the first half of 2022.

HP stock is flat this year, having gained only 0.07% since January. The stock has gained 4% over the last five years and trades at $26.77 U.S. a share.

Berkshire Hathaway's Class B stock has risen 36% over the last 12 months and is up 68% over five years. It currently trades at $360.16 U.S. per share.