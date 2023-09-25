The Folded Flag Foundation Raises $1.15 Million During Salute To Service Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The National Nonprofit Hosted its Annual Philanthropic Event in Honor of Fallen Military Heroes

and Gold Star Families

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folded Flag Foundation , a national 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring America's fallen military service members by providing their families with financial support for education, raised $1.15 million during its Salute to Service Gala, which was held on Sept. 14, 2023. The annual event recognizes the nation's fallen service members and raises money to support the spouses and children left behind. All proceeds from the event directly benefit Gold Stars.

"This year's Salute to Service Gala was a moving tribute to the thousands of Americans who put on the uniform and laid down their lives for our country after the 9/11 attacks," said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. "They made it their mission to protect America, and now we make it our mission to support their families with financial support for quality education. The 2023 Salute to Service Gala reinforced that mission, and Folded Flag is grateful to everyone who donated to help our Gold Star families."

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Jerome Bettis was this year's keynote speaker. Craig Barber, CEO of O'Charley's, LLC; 99 Restaurants, LLC; and Restaurant Growth Services, LLC, and board member for The Folded Flag Foundation, was the gala emcee.

The evening also featured special performances by the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums and NYPD Ceremonial Unit Choir; a testimonial by Gold Star child Nicole Fontenot; and silent and live auctions, which featured exclusive and one-of-a-kind experiences.

The Folded Flag Foundation was formed in 2014 by Bill Foley, renowned businessman and owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, to supplement the current death benefits paid to families of fallen service members. Educational scholarships help cover the costs of tuition, supplies and other educational needs for K-12, college or trade school. The Folded Flag Foundation has awarded more than 3,300 scholarships valued at nearly $17.5 million since its inception.

About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with the financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of all public donations to the families. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit: .

