Danske Mortgage Bank Plc: Janne Lassila Appointed CEO Of Danske Mortgage Bank Plc

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Danske Bank has appointed Janne Lassila as CEO of Danske Mortgage Bank Plc as of January 2, 2024. Janne Lassila has extensive experience in banking in various leadership positions, latest and currently as interim head of Personal Customers Finland business unit at Danske Bank.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.