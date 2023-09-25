Getty Images Launches Commercially Safe Generative AI Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced the launch of Generative AI by Getty Images , a new tool that pairs the company's best-in-class creative content with the latest AI technology for a commercially safe generative AI tool.



Generative AI by Getty Images is trained on the state-of-the-art Edify model architecture, which is part of NVIDIA Picasso, a foundry for generative AI models for visual design. The tool is trained solely from Getty Images' vast creative library, including exclusive premium content, with full indemnification for commercial use. Sitting alongside the company's broader, industry-leading services, Generative AI by Getty Images works seamlessly with the company's expansive library of authentic and compelling visuals and Custom Content solutions, allowing customers to elevate their entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual content for any need.

“We're excited to launch a tool that harnesses the power of generative AI to address our customers' commercial needs while respecting the intellectual property of creators,” said Craig Peters, CEO at Getty Images.“We've worked hard to develop a responsible tool that gives customers confidence in visuals produced by generative AI for commercial purposes.”

Customers creating and downloading visuals through the tool will receive Getty Images' standard royalty-free license, which includes representations and warranties, uncapped indemnification, and the right to perpetual, worldwide, nonexclusive use in all media. Content generated through the tool will not be added into existing Getty Images and iStock content libraries for others to license. Further, contributors will be compensated for any inclusion of their content in the training set.

“We've listened to customers about the swift growth of generative AI – and have heard both excitement and hesitation – and tried to be intentional around how we developed our own tool,” said Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer at Getty Images.“We've created a service that allows brands and marketers to safely embrace AI and stretch their creative possibilities, while compensating creators for inclusion of their visuals in the underlying training sets.”

Generative AI by Getty Images can now be enabled on GettyImages.com. Customers can also choose to integrate the service into their existing workflows and applications through an available API.

Customers will soon be able to customize Generative AI by Getty Images with proprietary data to produce images with their unique brand style and language. This and other service advancements will be added later this year. Learn more about Generative AI by Getty Images, how to get access, and Getty Images' stance on responsible AI practices:

Media contact:

Alex Lazarou







Tags Getty Images Artificial Intelligence Creative Generative AI by Getty Images