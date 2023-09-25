Fired Up Fridays Ignites New Jersey's Entrepreneurial Spirit With Weekly Real Estate And Business Masterminds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hosted by entrepreneurs Charlie LaRue and Will Lockard, Fired Up Friday offers weekly sessions designed to elevate your real estate investments and business.

- Charlie LaRueHIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- When it comes to entrepreneurial success, the best investments start with oneself. Enter Fired Up Friday, the weekly Real Estate Investment (REI) and business growth meetup founded by accomplished entrepreneurs Charlie LaRue and Will Lockard. Hosted every Friday at 12 PM at Char-Ron Contracting HQ, 188 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ, Fired Up Friday has quickly become the go-to hotspot for ambitious professionals looking to elevate their business ventures and personal growth.The Unique Experience of Fired Up FridayUnlike traditional meetups, Fired Up Friday offers a holistic platform for professional and personal development. The event features expert-led discussions, hands-on training sessions, and a curated environment designed for high-quality networking. Topics range from intricate deal analysis in real estate to mastering time management and leadership skills.Register for the Mailing List: FiredUpCrew.comRSVP for the Event: Meetup Page --->Exclusive Networking OpportunitiesThe event doesn't end when you leave the venue. Fired Up Friday features a private Discord server where attendees can continue networking, share resources, and stay updated on future events and opportunities. The Discord server also includes an REI Deal Board, a dedicated space for members to share exclusive investment opportunities for joint ventures, property flips, and more.Join the Discord Server: Discord Link --->Meet the HostsCharlie LaRue is not your average entrepreneur; he's a community leader whose calling became evident in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. When his hometown of Highlands, NJ, was devastated, Charlie answered the call to help rebuild, founding Char-Ron Contracting Inc. Under his leadership as President, the company has not only restored structures but also rekindled a sense of hope and normalcy in trying times. This venture marked the beginning of an entrepreneurial journey defined by service, community impact, and excellence.Expanding his reach into the luxury retail market, Charlie co-founded Eternal Hype, a high-end sneaker store with locations in Tinton Falls and Jackson, NJ. His precision and flair in this venture have made it another cornerstone of his diverse portfolio.Beyond business, Charlie is a guiding light in the entrepreneurial realm, mentoring aspiring business owners and helping them navigate the path to success. His roles as a firefighter and father deepen his commitment to service and family, showcasing a multi-faceted individual who is as dedicated to his community as he is to the pursuit of entrepreneurial excellence.Will Lockard is an entrepreneur who epitomizes versatility and ingenuity. Originally hailing from South Jersey, Will co-founded Mainstreet Homebuyers , a Delaware-based boutique real estate investing and wholesaling company. This endeavor showcases his keen understanding of the real estate market and his ability to identify lucrative investment opportunities.Beyond the realm of real estate, Will extends his business acumen to the healthcare sector as the co-founder of Dental Growth Labs. Specializing in marketing solutions for dental practices nationwide, Dental Growth Labs reflects Will's expertise in digital marketing and his knack for systematizing business operations.An enthusiast of marketing systems and automation engineering, Will has cultivated skills that allow him to streamline business processes, thereby elevating the efficiency and profitability of his ventures.But Will is not just about business; he's about lifestyle. A devoted family man, Will spends a significant portion of the year traveling with his family, often laying roots in his cherished Charleston, SC. This globetrotting lifestyle offers him a unique perspective on business and life, enriching his role as a mentor and co-host at Fired Up Friday.About the VenueThe meetup is held each week in downtown Highlands, NJ at the headquarters of Char-Ron Contracting Inc. Char-Ron is more than a contracting company; it's a beacon of service and excellence. Founded by a team of firefighters, the company embodies the spirit of service that extends beyond the firehouse and into the heart of the community. This ethos was never more evident than during the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Char-Ron Contracting was at the forefront, helping families rebuild their lives by restoring physical structures and offering a renewed sense of hope in trying times.As the sponsor and venue host for Fired Up Friday, Char-Ron Contracting Inc. provides a space that aligns with the event's core values of integrity, service, and excellence. Staying true to its "All American" roots, the company continues to uphold its commitment to superior service and exceeding expectations in every project it undertakes.For more information about Char-Ron Contracting and Charlie LaRue, visit Char-Ron.com.Who Should Attend?Fired Up Friday is designed to benefit a wide range of professionals including real estate investors, general contractors, builders, affiliate marketers, and anyone keen on accelerating their business acumen.How to AttendInterested attendees must RSVP via the Meetup Page. For regular updates and exclusive deals, subscribe to the mailing list at FiredUpCrewand join the Discord server.

