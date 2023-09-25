Soccer 5 ® USA Franchise Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jack GeorgesonFLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Soccer 5 ® USA has announced it will be offering 8 franchise ownership opportunities in 2024. Franchise ownership offers a stream of recurring revenue and an opportunity to work in the world's most popular sport. Many of Soccer 5's league players have played at our facilities for 10+ years and we are on track to have 1 million small sided soccer players across all centers by 2030. With the recent endeavors of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and the upcoming World Cup in America, soccer continues to grow.Franchise owners will be able to bring in revenue through food/beverage entertainment, league play, youth programming, and pickup games. As part of this initiative, franchise owners will have the unique opportunity to travel to the company's HQ to go through operational training and grow their business. The franchise opportunity will cater to all climates and is available either as an outdoor or indoor turf build.The franchise training program will include sales/marketing strategies for customer acquisition as well as how to retain your customer base. Franchisees will also learn the operational side of the business including Soccer 5's proprietary CRM software.Soccer 5 will be operating an exhibition field at the NRPA conference in Dallas as well as Soccerex in Miami in the coming months. The exhibition field will be available for various activations at each event.

