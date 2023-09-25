Formulated 1MD Nutrition Named Best Dietary Supplement Brand 2023 By The Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nutritional supplement company, 1MD Nutrition, whose formulations are developed by physicians with active ingredients studied in clinical trials and offered in clinical doses, has been named "Best Dietary Supplement Brand of 2023" by the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards. The awards, produced by Global Health & Pharma Magazine exist to keep readers updated with the latest innovations and advancements within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, and recognize those whose cutting-edge advancements ensure that consumers receive the very best medicine, processes, care, and health services.

1MD's products, which include formulations for digestive, joint, heart, immune, men's, bone, and eye health are developed by a physician incubator that consists of cardiologist, Dr. Heather Shenkman, gastroenterologist, Dr. David Kahana, urologist, Dr. Daniel Brison, immunologist, Dr. Brian Greenberg and rheumatologist, Dr. Adam Kreitenberg.

1MD Co-founders, Ziv Haklili and Ben Flohr created the brand in order to team up with doctors and develop highly effective health supplements that are based on clinical trials and made in clinical doses. About the recognition, Ziv said: "This company was built to marry the most effective ingredients found in nature with the clinical science and rigor of Western medicine. There are so many significant natural ingredients in the world, which when presented in a clinical dosage can make a difference in a way that the supplement industry has yet to attempt. It's inspiring to have such a wonderful group of physicians whose practices straddle the best of Western and Eastern health methodologies."

The Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Award recipients are chosen based solely on merit through an innovative selection process that assesses objective factors including company performance, product development, customer reviews, and industry recognition. These technologies – among others – are poised to revolutionize the medical field and make the prediction, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases much more efficient, leading to significantly improved patient care and outcomes.

About 1MD Nutrition - Recently awarded the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards 2023 Best Dietary Supplements Brand, 1MD Nutrition develops innovative health supplements formulated with clinically effective and scientifically researched ingredient sets. All products are made in facilities that abide by GMP standards and are NSF and/or SQF-Certified. 1MD Nutrition's doctors include a gastroenterologist, interventional cardiologist, rheumatologist, urologist, allergist and immunologist whose probiotics, digestive enzymes, joint, bone, eye, prostate, heart support and immune system boosters have been offered exclusively online since 2015. 1MD Nutrition is known for its superlative choices of ingredients that have been rigorously proven in clinical trials and meet Good Manufacturing Practices.

Media contacts:

Alyson Dutch and Kathleen Gonzales

Brown + Dutch PR, Inc., 310.456.7151

[email protected]



SOURCE 1MD Nutrition