Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team At Compass Celebrates Promotion Of Four Senior Agents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team at Compass (MLRE), a leading real estate team based in Jupiter, Florida, is pleased to announce the promotion of four team members to the position of Senior Real Estate Agent within the organization. Jenifer Greever, Brittany Thomas, Kristen Garceau, and Joe Vesce have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their clients at Meyer Lucas, to the local Palm Beach and Martin County communities, and to the MLRE company as a whole. With a combined tenure of over eight years within the MLRE family and having closed over fifty million dollars in real estate, the newly promoted Senior Agents will join four existing Senior Agents within the organization.

Their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and exceeding client expectations has set them apart as leaders within the organization.

"I am thrilled to celebrate the achievements of these four special agents and the growth of our team. Uniquely these four all started their real estate careers within our ecosystem and went above and beyond learning the art of selling real estate at an elite level from day one," stated Holly Meyer Lucas, founder of MLRE. "For the last several years, Jennie, Brittany, Kristen, and Joe have elevated our entire organization, leading by example internally within the team and delivering exceptional service to our clients. With this promotion, Jennie, Brittany, Kristen, and Joe are joining an elite class of Senior Agents within our organization, all of whom have earned their promotion through unwavering commitment to excellence and I couldn't be prouder to honor these four with a seat at the Senior Agent table. I am looking forward to watching these special agents continue growing their real estate careers and continue making an impact on their clients' lives, our newer agents' careers, and our community as a whole."

The promotion of these agents reinforces Meyer Lucas' commitment to nurturing talent within its ranks and recognizing the dedication and hard work of team members. The team remains dedicated to its mission of delivering unparalleled real estate services to Palm Beach County's home buyers and sellers, fostering strong client relationships, and contributing positively to the Palm Beach County and Martin County communities. The promotion of these agents reinforces the organization's commitment to nurturing talent within its ranks and recognizing the dedication and hard work of its team members.

About Meyer Lucas Real Estate:

The Meyer Lucas Team at Compass is a female owned and operated, top producing real estate team led by award winning real estate leader, Holly Meyer Lucas and based in Jupiter, Florida. Having sold over 1,000 properties and ranking consistently among the leading real estate teams in the state of Florida and nation, Holly and her team provide premium home sales and marketing services, and home buyer representation across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. They are founding members of the prestigious Compass Sports & Entertainment division, where Holly sits on the executive committee. While Holly is known locally and recognized nationally for her work finding homes for Jupiter's professional athletes and their families, the Meyer Lucas Team treats every buyer and seller like a VIP. Whether you are buying a home, selling a home, or investing in real estate, contact our team today to get the ball rolling on your next move. For more information about Meyer Lucas Real Estate, please visit meyerlucas.com.

