Lynyrd Skynyrd Brings Hell House Home To Jacksonville

Whitey's Fish Camp Hosts Lynyrd Skynyrd's Spectacular Homecoming and the Florida Debut of their Hell House Whiskey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Southern rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, is set for a triumphant return to their roots, promising a homecoming celebration like no other. In honor of the 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album 'Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd,' the band is set to deliver two electrifying shows and offer fans the unique opportunity to meet the rock icons during two exclusive bottle signings.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Homecoming Pre-Party at Whitey's Fish Camp.

On October 4, 2023, Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off the festivities at Whitey's Fish Camp, where fans can party with the band. Half a century ago, the band's founding members were frequent patrons of Whitey's Fish Camp. With the establishment celebrating its 60th anniversary at the same time as the band's 50th, it was the natural choice for the special event to debut Hell House in Florida. This pre-party event will include a meet and greet, exclusive giveaways, and fans will have the opportunity to have their Hell House Whiskey bottles, personally signed by Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke.

Reflecting on the band's 50-year journey, Johnny Van Zant, current lead vocalist of Lynyrd Skynyrd, shared, "Returning to Jacksonville to celebrate 50 years of music and memories is incredibly special to us. This city is where it all began, and the support from our fans has been unwavering. We can't wait to connect with our fans, old and new, during this unforgettable homecoming and introduce them to Hell House Whiskey."

In July 2023, Lynyrd Skynyrd partnered with Bespoken, a visionary craft whiskey maker renowned for its extraordinary achievements and a remarkable collection of over 160 medals within a mere three-year span. Together, they unveiled their very own American whiskey, aptly named Hell House, paying homage to the famous cabin where they crafted countless legendary songs. Hell House is an American Whiskey that embodies the same dedication and bold character that Lynyrd Skynyrd brought to rock and roll. Crafted with a mash bill featuring 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malt, it boasts tantalizing notes of honeydew, sorbet, butterscotch, and allspice. With a robust 45% ABV, Hell House is a drink for the hardworking soul in all of us.

Speaking about the collaboration, Bespoken's CEO, Peter Iglesias, shared, "Working with Lynyrd Skynyrd to create Hell House has been an exhilarating journey. We've captured the essence of their music and the spirit of the South in every bottle. Hell House stands as a profound tribute to the band's enduring legacy, and we're thrilled to herald its return to Florida with this grand celebration."

Schedule of Events:

October 4, 2023



6PM – 9PM EST

Pre-Party / Meet and Greet / Bottle Signing

Whitey's Fish Camp

2032 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL 32003

On-site bottle purchase required. Must be over 21 years of age to attend.

October 5, 2023

7:30 PM EST

Lynyrd Skynyrd Celebrating 50 Years

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tickets available at LynyrdSkynyrd.com

October 6, 2023

7:30 PM EST

Lynyrd Skynyrd Celebrating 50 Years

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tickets available at LynyrdSkynyrd.com

October 6, 2023

11AM – 1PM EST

Meet and Greet / Bottle Signing

Total Wine & More in Jacksonville

4413 Town Center Pkwy Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32246

On-site bottle purchase required.

About Lynyrd Skynyrd

As Lynyrd Skynyrd celebrates the 50th anniversary of the band's critically acclaimed debut

album 'Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd,' in 2023, they resonate as deeply with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville, Florida in 1973. Few

ensembles have had the deep impact in creating a lifestyle as Skynyrd has. The band travels

forward with a primary mission of celebrating a legacy that honors all whom have had a

resonating contribution to the lives of hundreds of millions of fans globally. Former members

Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Ed King, Billy Powell, Bob

Burns, Leon Wilkeson and Hughie Thomasson alongside others will forever remain significant

contributors to this indelible repertoire and the band's colorful history. Today, Lynyrd Skynyrd rocks on with a current line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark "Sparky" Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.

The rock and roll powerhouse continually tours, and with a catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, and tens of millions of records sold,

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remain a cultural icon that appeal to all generations.

About Bespoken Spirits

Bespoken Spirits is a groundbreaking modern spirits company revolutionizing the industry with its sustainable maturation process, backed by $2.6 million in seed funding from market leaders such as billionaire T.J. Rodgers and MLB legend Derek Jeter. Bespoken

uses the same all-natural elements of wood, toast, and char that traditional distillers use, but thanks to a combination of inserting toasted micro staves and a proprietary process they have that tailors natural flavors from billions of possible combinations, they're able to produce premium quality products mindfully while using less wood, water, time and energy required by traditional barrel aging. They have tested over 5,000 unique whiskey variations and have created a range of whiskey that has won over 150 medals in the past 3 years including ASCOT awards, American Distilling Institute, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, World Whiskies, New York World Wine & Spirits, and more.

For more information, follow Hell House Whiskey on Instagram (@hellhousewhiskey) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (@skynyrd). No memorabilia allowed at signings.

U.S. Media Contact: James Monahan, (505) 225-6130, [email protected]

