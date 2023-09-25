Urban-Gro, Inc. Announces Upcoming Fall 2023 Conference Participation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAFAYETTE, Colo., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the“Company”), an integrated professional services consulting firm, today announced its participation in the following investor and industry conferences.
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , Chicago, IL, September 27-28: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO will be participating on a panel on Wednesday, September 27 at 11:00 a.m. CT on the topic of Beyond Buds: How and Why Ancillary Companies are Diversifying. Mr. Nattrass will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings. A.G.P Virtual Cannabis Conference , virtual, October 4: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO and Dick Akright, CFO will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings. ThinkEquity Conference , New York, NY, October 19: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO will host a presentation and along with Dick Akright, CFO, be available for one-on-one investor meetings. Roth MKM 3rd Annual AgTech Answers Conference , New York, NY, November 14: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO and Dick Akright, CFO will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings. MJBizCon 2023 , Las Vegas, NV, November 29 – December 1: urban-gro will be exhibiting in booth 34023 and hosting private on-site meetings in Convention Center suite S112.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, attendees should contact or their conference host representative.
About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services consulting firm delivering professional services and solutions across architecture, design, engineering, equipment integration, and construction management. Our multi-sector expertise encompasses a diverse set of projects across a host of industries such as Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), light industrial, healthcare, hospitality, laboratories and more. Our dedicated and innovative team is fueled by a commitment to empower our clients by providing exceptional customer experiences throughout the project lifecycle and beyond, including post-operational support. With offices across North America and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting .
