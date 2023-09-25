Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Is Expected To Reach $2.5 Billion | Marketsandmarkets.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future. With advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning, CDSS will evolve to become even more sophisticated and integral to healthcare delivery. These systems will seamlessly integrate with electronic health records, leveraging vast patient data to provide real-time, personalized clinical insights to healthcare professionals. Moreover, CDSS will play a pivotal role in enhancing diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning, and patient outcomes, ultimately reducing healthcare costs and improving the overall quality of care. As the industry continues to mature, collaborations between healthcare institutions, technology companies, and regulatory bodies will be crucial in ensuring the responsible and ethical implementation of CDSS, paving the way for a future where data-driven decision support becomes an indispensable tool in healthcare decision-making. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. According to article published in StatPearls 2023, stated that in US 7,000 to 9,000 patients die annually because of medication errors. Integration of CDSS can support the improvement of medication safety and reduce medication-related expenditures and errors. This is possible due to the functionalities of CDSS solutions which includes computerized reminders and advice regarding drug selection, dosage, interactions, allergies, and the scheduling of subsequent orders. Additionally, the growth in this market is majorly driven by the implementation of new government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of HCIT solutions. However, high investment necessities for the implementation of clinical decision support systems (CDSS) are are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent. Download an Illustrative overview: Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Product, Type, Model, Application, Delivery Mode, Interactivity Level, Setting, And Region Geographies Covered North America (US, and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), RoW (Latin America and Middle East & Africa) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities The growth potential of emerging markets Key Market Drivers Implementation of government regulations & initiatives to promote the adoption of HCIT solutions

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market major players covered in the report, such as:



Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands)

Oracle (US)

Merative (US)

Change Healthcare (US)

Veradigm Inc. (US)

athenahealth (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Elsevier B.V. (Netherlands)

Zynx Health (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US)

CureMD Healthcare (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

EBSCO Information Services (US)

GE HealthCare (US)

eClinicalWorks (US)

The Medical Algorithms Company (UK)

RAMPmedical (Germany)

Hera-MI (France)

CareCloud, Inc. (US)

VisualDx (US)

Premier, Inc. (US)

First Databank, Inc. (US)

Strata Decision Technology (US) and Among Others

The study categorizes the clinical decision support systems market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product



Integrated CDSS Standalone CDSS

By Delivery Mode



On Premise Mode Cloud based Mode

By Model



Knowledge based CDSS Non-Knowledge based CDSS

By Type



Therapeutic CDSS Diagnostic CDSS

By Component



Services

Software Hardware

By Application



Advanced CDSS Conventional CDSS

By Level of Interactivity Level



Active CDSS Passive CDSS

By Setting



In Patient Ambulatory care settings

By Region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

RoW



Latin America Middle East and Africa

The key stakeholders in the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market include:



Senior Management

Supply Chain Manager

Research & Development Team

Product Manager/Sales Manager

Hospitals (public and private)

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) Surgeons, physicians, and operating room staff

Recent Developments:



In April 2023, Microsoft (US) and Epic Systems Corporation (US) expanded their long-standing strategic collaboration to develop and integrate generative AI into healthcare by combining the scale and power of Azure OpenAI Service with Epic's industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) software. This co-innovation is focused on delivering a comprehensive array of generative AI- powered solutions integrated with Epic's EHR to increase productivity, enhance patient care, and improve financial integrity of health systems globally.

In April 2023, Elsevier B.V. (UK) announced the launch of an upgraded version of its clinical decision support solution, ClinicalKey. This enhanced platform incorporates a comprehensive drug compendium, a cutting-edge mobile application, and seamless integration into Electronic Health Records (EHR). These new features have been strategically designed to offer physicians in the United States and international markets convenient access to reliable and extensive medical content directly at the point of care, speeding up diagnosis and treatment for their patients.

In February 2023, The province of Nova Scotia, in collaboration with Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and IWK Health (IWK) entered into a new 10-year agreement has been signed with Oracle (US) to implement an integrated electronic care record across the province for the more than one million Nova Scotians. This technology can help improve the way health professionals use and share patient information.

In December 2022, athenahealth (US) announced that it had released enhancements to its athenaOne EHR to facilitate immediate administration of COVID-19 vaccines. The rollout includes communications, scheduling, workflow, documentation, and reporting capabilities. In April 2022, Change Healthcare (US) launched a new edition of InterQual 2022, the firm's flagship clinical decision support solution for delivering the latest evidence-based appropriate care.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market:

What is the projected market of the global clinical decision support systems market in 2028?

The projected market of the global clinical decision support systems market is USD 2.5 billion by 2028.

Who are the leading players in the clinical decision support systems market?

Some of the prominent players operating in the clinical decision support systems market are Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Oracle Cerner (US), Merative (US), Change Healthcare (US), Veradigm Inc. (US), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Elsevier B.V. (Netherlands), Zynx Health (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), EBSCO Information Services (US), GE HealthCare (US), eClinicalWorks (US), The Medical Algorithms Company (UK), RAMPmedical (Germany), Hera-MI (France), CareCloud, Inc. (US), VisualDx (US), Premier, Inc. (US), First Databank, Inc. (US), and Strata Decision Technology (US).

What are the major components in the clinical decision support systems market?

Based on component, the CDSS market is segmented by services, software, and hardware. The services segment accounted for the largest share of this market.

What are the major delivery modes in the clinical decision support systems market?

The clinical decision support systems market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based CDSS on the basis of delivery mode. The on-premise CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market

What are the major applications of clinical decision support systems in the market?

The CDSS market is segmented into conventional CDSS and advanced CDSS on the basis of application. The conventional CDSS segment accounted for the largest share the market.

What are the major products in the clinical decision support systems market?

The CDSS market is segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS on the basis of product. The integrated CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

What are the major types of CDSS in the clinical decision support systems market?

The clinical decision support systems market is segmented into therapeutic CDSS and diagnostic CDSS on the basis of type. The therapeutic CDSS segment dominated this market.

What is the major model of CDSS in the clinical decision support systems market?

The CDSS market is segmented into knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge-based CDSS on the basis of model. The knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

What are the major interactivity levels of CDSS in the clinical decision support systems market?

The CDSS market can be segmented into active CDSS and passive CDSS on the basis of interactivity level. The active CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

What are the major settings of CDSS in the clinical decision support systems market?

The CDSS market is segmented into inpatient settings and ambulatory care settings on the basis of settings. Inpatient settings accounted for the largest share of the market.

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the global clinical decision support systems market based on product, component, delivery mode, type, model, application, interactivity level, setting, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall clinical decision support systems market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions-North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America & the Middle East & Africa)

To strategically analyze the market structure and profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2 To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches & enhancements, expansions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships in the global CDSS market

