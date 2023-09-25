Celldex Therapeutics To Present At Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 26th at 1:00 pm ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations " page of the "Investors & Media " section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.
About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit .
Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
