Key Competitors In The Soft Tissue Allografts Market 2023 To 2030

Orthopedic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dentistry segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR

The Soft Tissue Allografts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Soft Tissue Allografts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Select Competitors



Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

ConMed Corporation

Globus Medical, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Lattice Biologics Ltd.

Organogenesis, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Straumann

Xtant Medical Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

What's New?



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes: