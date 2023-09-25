Recovery Centers Of America Unveils Newest Facility In Greenville, SC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network of treatment facilities for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today announces the opening of its newest treatment facility in the heart of Greenville, South Carolina.

With this expansion, RCA is poised to extend its reach to an even larger population of those affected by substance use disorders (SUD) and co-occurring mental health conditions, reinforcing its commitment to overcome addiction and equip individuals with the resources and tools they need for sustained recovery.

Occupying a prime location at 47 Fisherman Lane, the brand new state-of-the-art facility boasts a modern and inviting environment designed to promote healing, growth, and transformation. Through its evidence-based treatment programs, team of seasoned clinical experts, and compassionate staff, RCA at Greenville aspires to shine as a beacon of hope for those seeking to overcome addiction and rebuild their lives.

“We are truly excited to establish our presence in the vibrant South Carolina community,” says CEO of Recovery Centers of America, Brett Cohen.“RCA remains steadfastly dedicated to offering access to personalized treatment plans with a full continuum of care. We believe that our clinically proven treatment, combined with the quality of our services will make a meaningful difference in Greenville and its neighboring regions.”

Complementing its clinical offerings, RCA Greenville is unwavering is it dedication to community involvement, education and alumni support. Lisa Goodnough, Greenville site CEO says“The journey of recovery extends beyond the confines of treatment. Providing patients and their families with continued education and resources has been critical to their success, showing RCA's commitment to fostering sustained recovery.”

The doors open on September 25 and will offer Medically Monitored Detox, Inpatient Residential Treatment and Medication Assisted Treatment. For more information, kindly visit or call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669).

ABOUT RECOVERY CENTERS OF AMERICA

Recovery Centers of America is on a mission to help 1 million patients achieve lifelong recovery through evidence-based treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions – one neighborhood at a time. The RCA Care Model features a clinically proven, full continuum of care at 11 inpatient facilities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Indiana and South Carolina. A spectrum of PHP, IOP and GOP outpatient treatment is also provided at most locations. RCA admits patients 24/7, accepts most commercial insurance, and provides transportation and intervention services when needed. For inquiries or admissions call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669 ). RCA is very proud to have six of our sites recognized atop Newsweek's 2023 America's Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence.