Global Noise Control System Market Set To Soar, Anticipated To Reach US$ 10.3 Billion By 2033 With A 4.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

Amid concerns about health and well-being, noise control systems enjoy booming growth across sectors.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global noise control system market , estimated at a substantial US$ 6.4 Billion in 2023, is experiencing a remarkable trajectory towards a projected US$ 10.3 Billion by 2033, showcasing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.What's intriguing is that this surge in demand for quieter products is not just a regional trend; it's a worldwide phenomenon. Consumers from diverse corners of the globe are increasingly favoring products that operate with reduced noise levels, even if it means paying a premium for these soundproof marvels.In our fast-paced lives, tranquility is treasured. People crave relief from constant noise – be it from appliances, car engines, or machinery. Quieter equipment with built-in soundproofing is undeniably appealing.Request Sample Report and Access Forecasts & Projections for the Noise Control System Market:The pandemic hit noise control system demand, causing global sales decline. Manufacturers are now recovering with product diversification and innovation strategies, as the situation stabilizes in 2021.Key Trends in Industrial Noise Control Units: Polymer & Composites, Vibration Isolation, and Sales Analysis:Polymer and composites are the preferred materials for manufacturing industrial noise control units due to their superior soundproofing properties compared to glass, metal, and fabric. Recent advancements in composite materials offer biodegradability and recyclability, boosting sales.Vibration isolation units, crucial for minimizing the impact of vibrations on industrial machines, are highly sought after. Over 80% of industrial noise control units sold by 2020 were equipped with vibration isolation units.Among different vibration isolation units, isolation mounts saw higher sales in 2020 and are expected to maintain this trend due to ongoing advancements and efficiency improvements.Flexible noise control units accounted for the second-highest sales during the forecast period, as both flexible and rigid units effectively address noise pollution issues in the industrial sector.North America's Dominance in the Noise Control System Market:North America Continues to Lead the Global Noise Control System MarketNorth America, with 41% market share, leads in global noise control systems, driven by US demand in healthcare and residential sectors. Noise cancellation tech in autos also contributes. This regional dominance is expected to continue with a strong 5.6% CAGR until 2033, fostering substantial growth.Competitive Landscape:Prominent manufacturers in the noise control industry, such asSaint GobainArmstrong World Industries, Inc.USG CorporationGP Industries LtdKnauf Insulation Inc.SIAC PTE LTDKinetics Noise Control, Inc.QUIET STONE UNITED KINGDOM LTDAcoustical Surfaces, Inc.Acoustical Solutions LlcNoise Barriers, LLCLeading manufacturers focus on innovation and certifications to compete in noise control systems. They engage in contracts, R&D, tech advancement, and acquisitions to bolster global presence, securing and growing market shares.Outpace Competitors By Leveraging Our Expertise. Buy Now For Unparalleled Industry Insights:Market Segments Covered:By Product Type:Acoustic PanelsAcoustic TilesSound CurtainsAcoustic SurfaceSound Insulating FlooringSound Barrier WallsBafflesSound BlanketSound DoorsBy Material Type:FiberglassWoodPlastic SheetsConcreteOtherBy Application:ResidentialIndustrialCommercialBy Regions:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaOceaniaMEAAbout Industrial Automation at Future Market Insights:The Industrial Automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.Author:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:Power Tool Gears Market Growth : Future Market Insights (FMI) predicts the global Power Tool Gears Market to reach US$ 8.38 Billion by 2030, with a steady 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.Oil & Gas Terminal Automation Market Share : The global Oil & Gas Terminal Automation Market is poised to grow at 7.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, totalling around US$ 2,787.5 Million by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube