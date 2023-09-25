Valley Step Dance Nonprofit Celebrating 3 Years At Pretty Rich Culture Experience And Fashion Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lateka Curtis, co-founder of Pretty Precise Step Team SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES , September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Macy's at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall is teaming up with the Pretty Precise Step Team , a nonprofit group that offers minority at-risk youth an opportunity to express themselves through the art of stepping and dance, for the first Pretty Rich Culture Experience and Fashion Show.Scheduled for Oct. 21, 2023, from 12-4 p.m. at Macy's in Scottsdale Fashion Square, located at 7014 E. Camelback Rd., the event will take place at the second-floor entrance and proceeds will benefit the Pretty Precise Step Team.The event commemorates the 3rd anniversary of the culturally diverse dance squad and gives participants an opportunity to demonstrate the poise and confidence that comes from being a part of the multi-faceted team. Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic by mother-daughter duo, Lateka Curtis and Cheyenne James, Pretty Precise Step Team was started to give minority, at-risk youth an opportunity to express themselves through the art of stepping and dance while learning valuable life skills.“Three years ago, our goal was to connect with minority at-risk youth and allow them to express themselves through the power of dance, but this has grown bigger than I ever imagined,” said Curtis. “We have tripled in size and are on a path to keep growing exponentially. I knew there was a need for an organization that provided a community to these girls, with things like mentorship, academic and mental health support and a safe environment of sisterhood.”The Macy's partnership offers style, makeup and self-esteem guidance to the Pretty Precise Step Team. The company has also provided donations of clothing, beauty products and more to the 30 active team members. The upcoming fashion show will be emceed by Channel Powe, a Valley education, political and equity powerhouse.Audiences will also enjoy a DJ, food and local“Boss Baby” vendors, plus a chance to enter and win a Michael Kors handbag, Coach watch and more.“Boss Baby is a yearly showcase designed to increase awareness of our youth entrepreneurs,” said Curtis.“The community can help support these young people in business by buying their paintings, lip glosses, bracelets, sweet treats and more. The program is designed to teach financial literacy and entrepreneurship.”Since its inception, Pretty Precise has taken the world by storm. With a unique style and diversity, the organization provides a sisterhood and a safe environment to keep youth off the street. The team has been featured on national media, including Good Morning America. In 2023 they participate in the Fiesta Bowl program as well as the 2023 Superbowl Extravaganza, both in Arizona. They also competed in national dance and step competitions across the country. “Pretty Precise is dedicated to serving our members both on and off the stage and I am beyond proud of what we have achieved in just three short years,” Curtis added.“I cannot wait to watch the future unfold!”For more information about the Pretty Precise Step Team, visit and for sponsorship opportunities contact .

