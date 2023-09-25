It's Officially Autumn: Why People Love Fall So Much

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- September 23rd marked the beginning of fall. Colors intensify with the turning of the leaves and the deepening blues of the sky. The autumnal equinox arrived.

The autumnal equinox marked the official beginning of the autumn season, which lasts until the winter solstice. The word 'equinox' comes from the Latin for 'equal night'. From this day forward, the days will start getting shorter and the nights will start getting longer.

As the leaves begin to change color and the air gets a little crisper, people know that autumn has arrived. For many, this time of year is associated with fond memories of get-togethers with family and friends, participating in time-honored traditions and a sense of community.

Fall is a time of change. As the leaves turn color and the weather gets cooler, autumn can be a time for a fresh start, a time of new beginnings. Embrace the change.

Enjoy the season by spending time in nature. Fall color provides some of the most spectacular scenery of the year. It's the perfect time to explore parks and view the wildlife found there. The weather is mild, the scenery is stunning and the changing leaves provide a beautiful backdrop for spending time in the natural world. Appreciate the beauty of the season.

Being in nature can have a profound effect on one's well-being. It provides people with a sense of awe and wonder when viewing the beauty of a mountain sunset or stunning scenery. Remember the grandeur of the universe.

So why do people love the fall? There are many reasons. It could be because of the cooler weather, the changing leaves, or fond memories of the season of get-togethers and a sense of community. Maybe it's just because autumn is a time for enjoying the beauty of changes. Whatever the reason, there's no denying it. Fall is a special time of year. Enjoy the season!

Donna Brorein

American Equine Awareness

