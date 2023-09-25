Associated General Contractors Of America Names Georgia As The Large Chapter Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AGC Georgia wins top honors for third time

- 2022-2023 Chapter President Lyndy Jones, JCI ContractorsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia, Inc. (AGC Georgia) announced today it won the prestigious 2023 Large Chapter of the Year Award presented by The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC of America). This is the third time (2007, 2014) AGC Georgia has earned this top honor.This award was presented at a gala dinner in front of 350 industry leaders from across the U.S. who participated in AGC of America's recent annual National & Chapter Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. Representing AGC Georgia at this conference include Chapter President Brian Newsome of Albion General Contractors and Vice President Joe Tuggle of Tuggle Construction along with AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham, Senior Director Communications and Marketing Alyson Abercrombie, Senior Director Member Services Machell Harper and Senior Director Governmental Affairs Mark Woodall.“This past year has had the highest level of energy we've experienced in a long time. We made a concerted effort to grow our member engagement by visiting with all of our members in their offices,” Dunham said.“That's over 600 offices throughout Georgia. Having these valuable opportunities to listen to our members is hugely important, and I think our dedication to making sure each firm feels connected to our association and our professional staff is what separates our members' experience from so many other associations.”This award recognizes and applauds AGC Georgia's many tangible accomplishments and invaluable services that are available to members. These were outlined in a highly competitive and rigorous nomination process showing how AGC Georgia stood out from other Chapters by examining AGC Georgia's governmental affairs successes, membership recruitment, retention and engagement, participation in AGC of America programs, strategic initiatives, advocacy activities, public relations and community involvement initiatives and chapter innovation.“AGC Georgia's dedication to workforce development and representation of our industry in government affairs are two key areas where I feel we really excel,” 2022-2023 Chapter President Lyndy Jones of JCI Contractors said.“I'm proud to be part of AGC Georgia and look forward to seeing what our chapter accomplishes in the future.”AGC of America is a national network of 89 Chapters and 26,000 member firms. AGC Georgia member firms include the state's top general and specialty contractors along with many service and supplier companies who support the commercial construction industry.For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit .

