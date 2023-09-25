Invitation To Autoliv's Q3, 2023 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it's Financial Report for the third quarter 2023 on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q3 2023 Earnings Call:

Date:





October 20, 2023

Time:











14:00 - 15:00 CET

Main Speaker:



Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast , please use the link on our web or the link below:



To attend by phone , use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:



Audio replay

will be available on after the conference until October 20, 2024

Transcript

will be available on

For more information about Autoliv, please visit

Best regards,



Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

SOURCE Autoliv