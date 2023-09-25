Global Incident And Emergency Management Market Size To Reach USD 259.81 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Incident And Emergency Management market size is expected to reach USD 226.93 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing need for public safety and security systems and rising geographical threats and war-like situations are factors driving market revenue growth. An incident and emergency management system refers to a group of people who have been assigned to share, facilitate, and impart information in a crisis. Rapid divergence in ecological cycle has resulted in unnatural weather changes that have prompted many unexpected occurrences such as tsunamis, cyclones, and earthquakes. Moreover, increasing number of terror attacks, Hazardous Material (HazMat) incidents, civil unrest, and international attacks have increased need for incident and emergency management across the world. According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.35 million people die every year due to road accidents and about 90% of these accidents occur in low-income countries due to lack of preparedness. Click Here for In-Depth Insights: Download the Sample Report @ Risk management optimization has swiftly emerged as one of the finest defenses after development of emergency situations worldwide due to outbreak of COVID-19 and increasing sophistication of cyberattacks. An organization must have its own risk management team to ensure business continuity. On 14 January 2022, 90 websites of Ukrainian government were attacked by hackers and deployed malicious software masquerading as ransomware. These incidents damaged dozens of computers in agencies, and as a result, businesses and governments of various countries are putting their risk teams' expertise to invest wisely in risk technology. In general, risk management system takes precautionary measures for possible future emergencies. For example, In May 2020, Honeywell International, Inc. launched a new line of production for dedicated emergency management solutions. It started developing disposable face masks to help the UK government during COVID-19 pandemic. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2020 USD 124.68 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 7.0% Size Forecast to 2032 USD 259.81 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments Covered System type, services, communication technology, simulation, vertical, and region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Siemens, NEC Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Hexagon, Collins Aerospace, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Alert Technologies Corporation, The Response Group, and Veoci Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global incident and emergency management market is consolidated, with a few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Established companies are engaged in various research & development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the incident and emergency management market. Some major companies included in the global market report are:



Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Siemens

NEC Corporation

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Hexagon

Collins Aerospace

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

Alert Technologies Corporation

The Response Group Veoci Inc.

Strategic Development

On 5 August 2021, Accenture and the Fire Department of City of New York (FDNY) developed a new Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system named FireCAD. This is the most significant operational update in 45 years, which has replaced STARFIRE system. FireCAD supports dispatch and response of FDNY firefighters to fires and other public safety-related incidents throughout city's five boroughs. This system has responded to over 1.5 million 911 calls annually, serving over 8.5 million residents in a 302-square-mile area.

On 9 June 2021, Honeywell International Inc. launched Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response (AMIR) services, which will deliver rapid response and cybersecurity detection for cyber threats with the help of 24/7 Operational Technology (OT). Its real-time capabilities will help industrial and governmental organizations identify, mitigate, and manage emerging cyber threats and also demonstrate compliance. This system offers easy to deploy, scalable, and cost-effective services that will help IT and OT security teams to cope with evolving cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems (ICS).

Some Key Highlights From the Report



In June 2021, Honeywell launched a new service called Honeywell Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response (AMIR) services. This service provides 24/7 Operational Technology (OT), which will deliver cybersecurity detection and rapid response for current and upcoming cyber threats.

The consulting segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021 owing to continuous improvement in emergency planning services, consulting, and process development services

The first responder tools segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2021. First responders include medical teams, police and security personnel, and fire departments, which use sophisticated communication devices that can be used during emergencies. High demand for various first responder tools, such as smart glass, smart watches, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Ultra High Frequency (UHF) and Very High Frequency (VHF), and land mobile radios, has boosted revenue growth of this segment. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rapid adoption of incident and emergency management in developed economies of North America. Countries, such as, the U.S. and Canada, are focusing on innovation obtained from Research & Development (R&D) and technology, which is expected to drive incident and emergency management market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global incident and emergency management market based on f system type, services, communication technology, simulation, vertical, and region:



System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)



Web-based Emergency Management System



Mass Notification Systems



Perimeter Intrusion Detection



Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity



Geospatial



Fire and HAZMAT

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)



Consulting



Emergency Operations Center Design and Integration



Public information services



Training and Education



Support and Maintenance

Others

Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)



First Responder Tools



Satellite-Assisted Equipment



Vehicle-Ready Gateways



Emergency Response Radars

Others

Simulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)



Traffic Simulation Systems



Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools



Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools

Others

Vertical Insights Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)



BFSI



IT and Telecom



Energy and Utilities



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Defense and Military



Transportation and Logistics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

