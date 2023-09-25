Global Key Competitors And Industry Trajectories For The Volt/Var Management Market To 2030

Distribution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$305.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transmission segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $130.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Volt/VAr Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$130.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$152 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Volt/VAr Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Select Competitors



ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

GE Grid Solutions

Landis+Gyr AG

Open Systems International, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Utilidata, Inc. Varentec, Inc.

What's New?



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes: