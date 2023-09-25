One View Integrates With Autosoft To Enhance Document Digitization For Auto Dealerships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One View becomes certified partner of Autosoft's Partner Program – providing seamless integration between both systems

- David DeHaven, CEO of One ViewINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- One View ( ), an auto industry-specific data solution specialist, today announced the integration of its document management system with Autosoft's dealership management system (DMS). Auto dealerships using Autosoft's solution can scan and archive documents using One View's document management system.The integration helps to empower auto dealers with seamless data transmission between the two systems; providing critical data to accompany all document digitization. One View's product suite includes secure scanning, accounting archiving, DMS data conversions, and vendor contract management through a secure web-based platform. One View offers auto dealers unlimited users, unlimited document types, unlimited storage, and unlimited potential.“We are always looking to find ways to increase productivity for our dealers and are excited to be a part of the Autosoft partner program as we continue to add value to our mutual customers,” said David DeHaven, CEO of One View.“Our team at One View is looking to help dealers have one universal location for their documents; so this partnership naturally helps our Autosoft dealers move closer to that goal.”“We are happy to announce our partnership with One View, supporting Autosoft's commitment to improving dealership workflows” stated Mark Begley, VP of Revenue at Autosoft.“Together, we are enabling our dealers to unlock efficiencies with their technology to create a better experience.”About AutosoftAutosoft is at the forefront of redefining automotive retail. With a dealer management platform augmented by cloud-based solutions, Autosoft makes automotive retail effortless and focuses on prioritizing the car purchaser by ensuring a smooth, effortless buying journey. Currently, Autosoft proudly collaborates with over 2,000 dealership clients, integrates with upwards of 220 technological partners, and possesses 36 OEM certifications. Discover more about Autosoft at .About One ViewOne View is a leading provider of document management solutions for automotive dealerships. The company's wide variety of SaaS solutions streamline document management processes and improve efficiency, accuracy, and compliance. For more information, visit .For more information, visit or call 317-915-9039.

