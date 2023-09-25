Game Engines Market Is Thriving Worldwide |Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The global game engines market size was valued at USD 2,390.9 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.84% from 2023 to 2029.

Game Engines Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve, YoYo Games, The Game Creators, Marmalade Tech, Idea Fabrik, Leadwerks Software, Sony, Amazon, GameSalad, Scirra, Corona Labs (Organization), Silicon Studio, Garage Games, Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation, The OGRE Team (Organization), Godot Engine (Community developed), Mario Zechner (Personal), and others.

Market Segments by Types

3D Game Engines

2.5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines

Market Segments by Applications

Computer Games

Mobile Games

Other Games

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the worldwide Game Engines market is classified into four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)).

On the basis of region, game engines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific game engines market is projected to account for the highest market share in 2022. China, Korea, India, and South East Asia are major growth engines in Asia Pacific. According to Coherent Market Insights' analysis, app downloads are expected to increase by 45% to reach US$ 258.2 billion, globally. Major contribution for this growth is from economies such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam. According to Coherent Market insights' analysis, China is the largest mobile app market worldwide and accounts for around 40% of the global market in terms of value.

