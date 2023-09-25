ACWA Power's participation in GWECCC 2023 indicates its commitment at the forefront of innovation

(MENAFN- ACWA Power International) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 04 September 2023: ACWA Power, a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition, will be showcasing its cutting-edge technologies and sustainable projects during its participation as principal sponsor of the Global Water Energy and Climate Change Congress (GWECCC 2023) that will take place in Bahrain from 5th of September to 7th of September 2023.

Throughout the Congress, ACWA Power's team lead by Chairman, Mr. Mohammad Abunayyan, will actively participate in panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, sharing their experiences and expertise. They will highlight the importance of integrating water and energy management strategies and emphasize the role of renewable energy sources in creating a sustainable future.

ACWA Power will also present its innovative power generation projects, with a focus on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. Through its emphasis on clean energy solutions, ACWA Power aims to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to global efforts in combating climate change.

In addition to its technological advancements, ACWA Power will emphasize the importance of public-private partnerships in sustainable development. By collaborating with governments, local communities, and industry stakeholders, ACWA Power has successfully implemented numerous projects that have had a positive impact on the environment and society.

ACWA Power's booth is expected to attract a diverse audience, including professionals, researchers, and policymakers, turning it into a bustling hub of activity.

Marco Arcelli, the CEO of ACWA Power highlighted the significance of learning from other industry leaders at the conference, emphasizing the value of collaboration and knowledge sharing: "ACWA Power is committed to supporting and collaborating with its Gulf neighbors. This dedication manifests in providing economical and fast solutions for clean water while transitioning to a more sustainable future. The participation in GWECCC will pave the way for further collaboration and propel ACWA Power towards its goals in delivering clean and accessible water to communities worldwide."





MENAFN25092023002731002451ID1107135332