GCC stock markets see volatility and uncertainty

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Please find today's markets analysis on behalf of George Pavel, General Manager at CapexMiddle East. Please don't hesitate to get in touch if you require any further information.

GCC stock markets have been recording mixed performances this week. Traders have been monitoring interest rate decisions from several major central banks as well as the developments and volatility in oil markets.

The Dubai stock market witnessed a strong performance this week thanks to the positive sentiment and strong gains in the banking and real estate sectors. Although the main index could be exposed to some price corrections with traders moving to secure their gains, it could resume its climb later on if conditions remain favorable.

While it rebounded this month, the Abu Dhabi stock market stagnated this week and recorded some volatility. It could continue to react to the developments in energy markets and could see some downside risks.

The Saudi stock market closed the week on a clear downtrend, extending its losses since the end of July. The Saudi oil production cuts could continue to affect sentiment although climbing crude prices could help stabilize the market to a certain extent.

In contrast, the Qatari stock market remained in an unclear direction all over the week. While it recorded some volatility, the main index traded sideways within a range and could continue to see some uncertainty in the coming trading sessions.





