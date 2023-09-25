Immersive Experience: Continental Delivers V-Shaped Display to Hyundai Kona

(MENAFN- PR HUB) Continental delivers V-shaped displays to equip vehicle manufacturer Hyundai. The technology company’s state-of-the-art display solution will now be part of the new Hyundai Kona series, which is on the market since 2023. The display offers a two-in-one solution as it combines the two screens of the instrument cluster and center information display under one glass surface. Additionally, the new Hyundai Kona features over-the-air (OTA) software updates for new functions, design and interaction possibilities in the vehicle, which can be managed via the V-shape display.



“Driven by technology and the growing importance of user experience in a car’s purchase decision, large, seamless display solutions are becoming a brand identifier. Supplying our V-shaped display for the new Hyundai Kona series, we put a focus on drivers and enhance their user experience significantly with the V-shaped design,” says Boris Mergell, Head of User Experience (UX) at Continental Automotive. “With the next generation of large display solutions, we demonstrate how we constantly keep on pushing to realize a unique user experience for our customers. The display was developed and implemented in less than a year. The implementation in record time was made possible through a close and strong cooperation between Continental and Hyundai.”



V-Shaped displays allow for individuality and flexibility of manufacturers

Continental’s V-shape display consists of two flat high-resolution display panels with a backlight and is covered with a curved ("V-shaped") glass, which creates a seamless look by optical bonding. This comes with several advantages for the driver, such as a more comfortable view of the visual content from the driver’s seat. While the display extends from the driver's area to the center console, the radius and angle of the display solution focus on the driver's perspective, placing him or her at the center of the information output. Thanks to this ergonomic arrangement, all controls displayed on the screen can be accessed conveniently and intuitively by the user.



Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.





