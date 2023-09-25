NKN Media to honour Indian entrepreneurs in UAE with 'Icons of the UAE' Awards

(MENAFN- Mrigaya Dham) Indian Entrepreneurs, visionaries and leaders in the UAE Set to Shine at 'Icons of the UAE' Awards



NKN Media is hosting an award ceremony to celebrate the success stories of Indian business leaders in the UAE. The ceremony will take placei n Dubai on the 27th of September. India’s leading media house India Today Group is a media partner for this prestigious event.



Boasting 16 icons from different industries, the event will be graced by the presence of Honourable Dr Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Indian politician, diplomat, and acclaimed author. He is a luminary known for contributing to human rights, education, and environmental advocacy.



Abdul Majid Khan, CEO of NKN Media, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, "The Icons of the UAE Awards is a testament to these entrepreneurs' unyielding spirit and resilience. Their fervour for business and success has created a lasting impact on the community, showing everyone that the sky is the limit. Additionally, we are proud to announce a special award for the rising Emirati Businessman of the Year, which recognises the exceptional contributions of a local entrepreneur."



The ceremony will be broadcast on India’s leading news channels namely Aaj Tak and India Today TV. Aiming to celebrate visionary leaders and recognise their remarkable impact on UAE's business landscape and community, viewers can also watch engaging 30-minute episodes highlighting the Icons' inspiring journeys and accomplishments.



Renowned actors and influencers, including Vivek Oberoi and Salman Yusuff Khan have shared exclusive video messages with their dedicated fan base, eagerly anticipating their presence at the ceremony. Furthermore, India's leading news anchors from Aaj Tak and India Today TV including Anjana Om Kashyap, Rajdeep Sardesai, Sweta Singh and Nabila Jamal shall make the event memorable.

