GREATER MSP To Locate New Office In Saint Paul's Osborn370 Building

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAINT PAUL, Minn., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GREATER MSP Partnership announced its decision to locate its new office in the Osborn370 Building, a hub for inclusive innovation and entrepreneurship in downtown Saint Paul. GREATER MSP's staff of about 25 will move to the building in January 2024.



The GREATER MSP Partnership accelerates regional competitiveness and inclusive economic growth through job creation, capital investment and execution of strategic initiatives.“This decision reflects GREATER MSP's commitment to the vitality of downtowns as the centers of our region's economy,” Peter Frosch, President and CEO of the GREATER MSP Partnership.

Following a decade at the headquarters building of Securian Financial, also in downtown Saint Paul, GREATER MSP will occupy the 19th floor of Osborn370, an office tower that was once the headquarters of Ecolab, one of the regional partnership's founding and leading investors.

“GREATER MSP is the hub of collaboration for partners across the region,” said Peter Frosch.“Osborn370's location, amenities and tenant mix will enhance our mission and create new opportunities.”

GREATER MSP selected its new location after an extensive survey of the 15-county metro. Selection criteria included ease of access for staff and guests, access to amenities, safety and high-speed bandwidth. Local architecture firm Pope Design Group and general contractor Zuri 3 will handle the buildout.

"As GREATER MSP hosts clients and delegations from around the country and across the globe, this office will be a great new asset to showcase the region,” said Tim Welsh, GREATER MSP Board Chair and Vice Chair, Consumer and Business Banking at U.S. Bank.

About the GREATER MSP Partnership

GREATER MSP is a partnership of more than 4,500 individuals from more than 300 leading businesses, universities, cities, counties and philanthropic organizations working together to accelerate the competitiveness and inclusive growth of the 15-county Minneapolis–Saint Paul regional economy.

