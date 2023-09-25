Enento Group's Financial Information 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 3.00 P.M. EEST

Enento Gr oup's financial information 202 4

Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2023 on Friday, 9 February 2024. The Financial Review and Sustainability Review 2023 will be published at the latest in week 10 at

Enento Group's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors.

Enento Gro up's financial reporting in 20 2 4



Financial Statements Release for 2023 on Friday, 9 February 2024

Interim Report for January – March 2024 on Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Half Year Financial Report for January – June 2024 on Tuesday, 16 July 2024 Interim Report for January – September 2024 on Tuesday, 29 October 2024

All financial reports are published in English and Finnish and are available at after the publication.

