(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 25 September 2023 at 3:00 pm
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Wennerklint)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2020:1.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: RICARD WENNERKLINT
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 39143/7/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,632 Unit price: 40.863 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1,632 Volume weighted average price: 40.863 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,632 Unit price: 40.8617 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1,632 Volume weighted average price: 40.8617 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, all acquisitions reported above are 3,264 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
