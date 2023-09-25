Soleno Therapeutics To Present At The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:10 AM Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company's website at .

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, DCCR extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical development program. For more information, please visit .

