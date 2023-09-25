CarbonSifr and Emirates Nature-WWF Unveil Strategic Collaboration Advancing Eco-Innovation in the UAE

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) ● Alliance between the two climate action leaders to deepen public awareness around carbon footprints and enable customers to neutralize carbon emissions during checkout





Dubai, 25 September, 2023 — CarbonSifr, a UAE-based climate action company, announces Green Giving Partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF, the environmental charity established to safeguard the UAE’s natural heritage, in the Year of Sustainability and beyond. The strategic partnership merges CarbonSifr’s commitment to pioneer climate action with Emirates Nature-WWF’s legacy of mobilizing civil society to maximize their impact and build a world where people and nature can thrive.



“Our Green Giving Partners support local conservation projects, helping pave the way for the UAE to achieve net zero and biodiversity targets,” explained Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF. “We are delighted to welcome CarbonSifr as a Green Giving Partner and look forward to elevating civil society awareness around carbon footprints and climate action.”



As Emirates Nature-WWF's preferred climate tech partner, CarbonSifr is furthering its commitment to boost climate awareness and offer practical solutions for Middle East businesses and consumers. Their climate technology solutions are grounded in helping corporates and organizations take strides towards tangible impact, making climate action more accessible and achievable for everyone.





Mustafa Bosca, Co-founder and Chief Decarbonization Officer of CarbonSifr, said, "Partnering with Emirates Nature-WWF amplifies our mission. Together, we aspire to raise the bar for climate action in the region, reinforcing the importance of collective responsibility and action."



As the UN climate change conference COP28 draws near, the global community is focussed on strengthening climate commitments and impact. Partnerships amongst businesses and organizations are in instrumental in achieving transformative change and paving the path towards a net zero future. This partnership signifies the potential of harnessing digital technology to engage with civil society and drive repeat actions that contribute towards a sustainable tomorrow.





