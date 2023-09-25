Celona Signs Agreement To Advance The State Of Seamless Mobile Connectivity At Stanford Health Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, a pioneer and innovator of private mobile network solutions, today announced that Stanford Health Care (SHC) is standardizing on Celona's 5G LAN products and technology. The solution is being deployed within its hospitals and clinics to advance the quality and speed of healthcare services and electronic communications for doctors, clinicians, patients, visitors and staff.



The agreement, focused on delivering the first of its kind CBRS-based private wireless and neutral host connectivity services, will provide in-building public cellular coverage for T-Mobile subscribers along with highly reliable private cellular network connectivity and mobility services to support critical care use cases. Stanford Health Care will initially implement Celona private wireless and neutral host services across four buildings, including a hospital facility and three medical offices. This deployment is anticipated to inform future installations across other Stanford Health Care locations.

Today's healthcare organizations increasingly rely on wireless connectivity to optimize internal operations and improve the care experience for patients, visitors, doctors, and clinicians. Traditional Wi-Fi and distributed antenna systems (DAS) have inherent limitations in addressing the growing demand for seamless mobility and reliable, pervasive wireless coverage.

Addressing these challenges, Stanford Health Care will deploy Celona's 5G LAN and neutral host architecture that leverages shared cellular spectrum and existing enterprise network resources to create an efficient, cost-effective communications infrastructure. The new public/private wireless network ensures the highest levels of connectivity, security, and uninterrupted mobility for all users, regardless of facility size. The network will also enable new private wireless use cases such as critical clinical communications and digital mobile applications on devices like mobile devices, handhelds, connected IoT devices etc.

Stanford Health Care's new private wireless infrastructure will be based on Celona's 4G/5G CBRS radio access network technology integrated into SHC's existing IP network and connected to Celona's cloud-based Multi-Operator Exchange Network (MOXN) service. This modern approach to improving in-building cellular signal coverage gives organizations more control over the user experience. All mobile subscriber connections are automatically aggregated and directed through a single secure tunnel to the mobile network operator (MNO) core thereby guaranteeing a seamless and reliable user experience. In the initial phase, this solution will provide T-Mobile service, with the potential to provide service for other mobile network operators in the future.

"Stanford Health Care is at the forefront of innovation, aiming to provide the best healthcare experience possible, for both our patients and our staff," stated Christian Lindmark, CTO of Stanford Health Care.“In addition to providing in-building cellular signal, our vision includes using the platform to create a secure, private wireless network for core medical wireless technologies, such as clinical communication, patient monitoring and clinical video feeds.”

Celona's Multi-Operator Exchange Network (MOXN) technology - a cloud-hosted software exchange that streamlines operations by eliminating cumbersome hardware - ensures a seamless user experience while meeting subscriber service level agreements and key performance indicators.

Clinical Mobility, a leader in healthcare wireless communication, will provide design, engineering, implementation, and ongoing support for the project. Over the last year, Clinical Mobility leveraged their experience in wireless technologies in healthcare to advise Stanford. This advice has covered understanding the key use cases for this technology in the Stanford environment as well as assisting with an analysis of various vendors in the market. Clinical Mobility is also expanding the partnership with Celona to the broader healthcare market.

"We are proud to collaborate with Stanford Health Care to redefine mobile experiences within healthcare," said Rajeev Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Celona. "Our 5G LAN solution, combined with the cloud-based MOXN technology, will reshape in-building wireless economics through shared infrastructure, ultimately advancing the future of healthcare connectivity."

This deployment represents a leap forward in healthcare innovation, embedding private 5G connectivity into the heart of patient care. This transformational technology is set to reshape healthcare by integrating advanced solutions into medical facilities. Celona's 5G LAN solutions empower healthcare professionals to access real time data, remote diagnostics, and telemedicine services at their fingertips. This milestone marks the beginning of a new era in connected healthcare where private 5G connectivity establishes a gold standard for efficiency, accuracy, and patient well-being.

