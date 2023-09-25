Vor Bio To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Chardan's 7 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Fireside Chat: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 4:00 pm ET
Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY
JonesTrading 2023 Healthcare Summit
October 10-11, 2023
Location: Eden Rock Miami Beach, Miami, FL
About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: .
