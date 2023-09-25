Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market by Technology, Production Technology, Material, Delivery Route - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market size was estimated at USD 14.99 billion in 2022, USD 16.35 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.52% to reach USD 31.04 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:



Based on Technology, the market is studied across Contact Lenses, Episcleral Implants, Eye Drops, Hydrogels, Injectable Particulate Systems, Intravitreal Implants, Iontophoresis, Micro-Electromechanical, Microneedles, Nano Careers, Nano Microparticles, and Punctal Plugs. The Intravitreal Implants is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Production Technology, the market is studied across 3D Printing, Compression Molding, Electrospinning, Extrusion, Formulation, and Micro Patterning. The Formulation is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Material, the market is studied across Collagen, Fatty acids, Hydrogels, Liposomes, PDO/PVA, PLA-PEG, PLGA, Polycaprolactone, Polyorthoesters, and TMC. The Collagen is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Delivery Route, the market is studied across Intracameral, Intraocular, and Intravitreal. The Intravitreal is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period. Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Rising number of eye disorders in geriatric population

Increasing preference for early diagnosis and prevention Growing government initiatives for eye care

Restraints

Associated complications of ophthalmic drug delivery systems

Opportunities



Ongoing advancements in ophthalmic drug delivery system Favorable reimbursement policies

Challenges

Concern regarding poor bioavailability and instability for dissolved drugs

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key playersMarket Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the marketsMarket Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investmentsMarket Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High InflationCompetitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading playersProduct Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market?What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market during the forecast period?Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market?What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market?What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market?What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market?What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market?

Companies Mentioned



AptarGroup, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Biocorp

Envisia Therapeutics

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Mati Therapeutics, Inc.

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Oculis Pharma

Owen Mumford

Pfizer Inc.

Terumo Corporation Teva Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market





Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market Tags Bioavailability Drug Delivery Drug Delivery System Hydrogel Hydrogels Liposome Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Optical Disorders Drugs id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />