Insights Into Recent Global Events Impacting The Soaps And Detergents Market

The global market for Soaps and Detergents is on a remarkable growth trajectory, with estimates indicating that it will expand to a whopping $130.3 billion by 2030. This projection is a significant increase from its 2022 valuation of $109.5 billion, representing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.2% during the period 2022-2030.

Household Detergents, a key segment in this industry, is expected to lead the charge with a remarkable 2.8% CAGR, aiming to reach a substantial valuation of $68.7 billion by the end of the analysis period. The ongoing post-pandemic recovery is also influencing the growth in the Industrial Soaps & Detergents segment, which has been adjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next eight years.

The United States is currently estimated to have a Soaps and Detergents market worth $29.8 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is set to grow at a staggering 4.9% CAGR during the 2022-2030 analysis period, ultimately reaching a market size of $27 billion by 2030.

Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with forecasts indicating growth rates of 0.5% and 1.5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to exhibit a growth rate of approximately 1.1% CAGR.

The global soaps and detergents market continues to evolve, and this report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry's recent, current, and future trends. It provides valuable insights into key geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This in-depth analysis covers annual sales figures in US$ million from 2022 to 2030, along with percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR). Additionally, the report offers a historic review of sales from 2014 through 2021 and provides a 16-year perspective, highlighting the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The study encompasses various product segments, including household detergents, industrial soaps and detergents, household soaps, and other product segments, providing a comprehensive overview of the global soaps and detergents market from 2014 to 2030.

Key Competitors in the Soaps and Detergents Market:



Amway

Betco Corporation

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Den-Mat Holdings

Dial

Ecolab Inc.

Ecover

FROSCH

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

James Austin Company

Johnson & Johnson

Kutol Products Company

Lion Corp.

Nafine Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Nice Group

Oralabs

Piedmont Chemical Industries

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Rose Raining

Sheffield Pharmaceuticals

State Industrial Products Corporation

The Clorox Company

The Original Bradford Soap Works

The Sun Products Corporation

Unilever plc

US Chemical Zep Inc.

What's New in the Report?

This report includes special coverage on recent global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares, as well as market presence across multiple geographies categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. Furthermore, the report offers online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, access to digital archives, and a Research Platform. Additionally, subscribers will receive complimentary updates for one year.

Key Report Attributes:



Number of Pages: 189

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $109.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $130.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 2.2% Regions Covered: Global

