LJ Aviation And Sun Air Jets Successfully Renew ACSF Audit

- Bryan Burns, President & CEO, Air Charter Safety FoundationWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF .aero) today announced that two of its members, LJ Aviation (ljaviation.com) and Sun Air Jets (sunairjets.com), have successfully renewed their biennial status on the Industry Audit Standard (IAS) registry. The ACSF's IAS is recognized as an all-encompassing aviation audit for Part 135 and Part 91 aircraft operators, ensuring the highest levels of safety and operational excellence in the business aviation industry.Designed to assess an operator's safety performance against an established set of industry best practices, the ACSF's Industry Audit Standard provides operators with valuable insights to enhance safety, efficiency and overall operational excellence.The renewal of LJ Aviation and Sun Air Jets' status on the IAS registry exemplifies both companies' unwavering commitment to safety, professionalism and exceptional service.The ACSF's President & CEO, Bryan Burns, congratulated LJ Aviation and Sun Air Jets on their successful renewal, stating, "We extend our hardiest congratulations to both organizations for upholding the highest level of safety practices and meeting the rigorous standards of our Industry Audit Standard. Their unwavering dedication to safety is inspiring to the entire aviation community. We're proud to have the company as valued, longstanding members of the Air Charter Safety Foundation."To view a list of aviation operators that are on the ACSF Industry Audit Standard Registry , visit: acsf.aero/ias-operator-registry. And, to learn more about completing ACSF's Industry Audit Standard, visit acsf.aero/IAS.ABOUT THE ACSFIn accordance with its mission, the ACSF developed the Industry Audit Standard (IAS) for Part 135 and 91K operators, which serves as a detailed gap analysis of an operator's management practices. Members can also access the ACSF's low-cost Safety Management System (SMS) Tool and Member Assistance Program (MAP) and take advantage of its third-party oversight programs: Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP). Annually in the spring, the Foundation hosts its ACSF Safety Symposium.

