IRF Roundtable Pakistan Holds Meetings In Lahore With Interfaith Leader

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRF Roundtable Pakistan, Lahore chapter meets with Maulana Khabeer Azad to discuss Jaranwala

IRF Roundtable Lahore, Pakistan meets with Consul General of United States, Kristen Hawkins

IRF Roundtable Chair for Pakistan, Anila Ali, and team attends services with Christians in Jaranwala

Anila Ali, IRF Roundtable Chair for Pakistan with pastors at the Salvation Army church

IRF Roundtable, Lahore Pakistan, led by Anila Ali, held meetings with Christian and Muslim leaders in Lahore

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Anila Ali , Chairwoman of the IRF Roundtable for Pakistan, Holds Productive Discussion with Religious Leaders in Lahore.Anila Ali, the esteemed Chairwoman of the IRF Roundtable for Pakistan, recently visited Lahore and engaged in a productive conversation with religious leaders representing diverse schools of Islamic thought and Christian leaders. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the Khateeb of the Badshahi Mosque, and also the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and the and Father James Channon from the Peace Center spearheaded this enlightening dialogue, with the common objective of fostering harmonious interfaith relations and preventing future incidents similar to the regrettable Jaranwala incident.The discourse was marked by an atmosphere of unity, respect, and understanding among all participants. Through open and honest conversation, the religious leaders explored avenues to promote religious harmony, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect among various faith communities. The Jaranwala incident, which shook the nation and reverberatedthroughout the world, serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fostering religious understanding and promoting tolerance. Recognizing this pressing need, the participants resolved to work together, disregarding religious boundaries, to ensure such unfortunate incidents do not recur in the future. Anila Ali, Maulana Khabeer Azad, and Father James Channon call upon all individuals and communities to support their noble cause of interfaith dialogue and religious harmony. By standing united, Pakistan can achieve a future where every individual can freely practice their religion without fear of discrimination or violence.The leaders later visited the Consul General of the United States of America in Lahore, Madam Kristen Hawkins, at her residence where the leaders discussed the challenges facing the Christian community and reinforced their commitment to ensuring justice is served and the values of religious freedom are upheld.About IRF Roundtable for Pakistan: The IRF Roundtable for Pakistan is a esteemed organization dedicated to promoting interfaith dialogue, religious freedom, and peace in Pakistan. Guided by the principle of unity in diversity, the IRF Roundtable aims to foster a society where individuals of different faiths can coexist harmoniously and freely practice their beliefs without fear or prejudice.

Staff Writer

Ammwec

+1 202-600-5186

email us here