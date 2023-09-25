Brandrep Appoints Steven Lockhart As New CEO To Spearhead Digital Marketing Leadership In Orange County, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steven LockhartSANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- BrandRep, a premier digital marketing agency headquartered in Orange County, California, proudly announces the selection of Steven Lockhart as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a distinguished career spanning Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Vice President of Marketing, and CEO roles, combined with a solid academic foundation, Lockhart is well-positioned to steer BrandRep toward continued excellence.Steven Lockhart brings over 25 years of high-level experience in digital marketing, marked by a strong record of driving growth and optimizing marketing strategies. Holding a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of North Dakota and complementing it with executive education from UCLA, Lockhart possesses a robust blend of analytical acumen and business prowess.Lockhart's strategic vision aligns seamlessly with BrandRep's mission of empowering businesses through effective digital marketing and client-centered excellence. His expertise in data-driven decision-making and a holistic understanding of the digital marketing landscape positions BrandRep to expand its service offerings and serve a broader clientele effectively through integrity and transparency.Steven Lockhart stated, "We firmly believe that digital marketing should no longer be shrouded in mystery for small businesses. At BrandRep, we've made it our mission to demystify this ever-evolving landscape by providing tangible deliverables in SEO, Content Creation, Social Media , Google Business Profiles, Video, and Press Releases. Our vision is to empower small businesses to grow through innovative, affordable, and highly effective digital marketing strategies . Our messaging revolves around three key pillars:Get Found: Our expertise lies in elevating your online visibility, ensuring your brand stands out in the bustling digital marketplace.Get Trusted: Trust is the cornerstone of success, and we're here to bolster your reputation. Our proven methods establish your credibility, crafting a trustworthy image that resonates with customers.Get Clients: BrandRep's tailor-made solutions are designed to drive conversions like never before. We connect you with the right audience, turning clicks into clients.”As CEO, Lockhart continues to focus on enhancing BrandRep's service portfolio of more than 8,000 clients with a results-oriented focus and a“win-win” approach to marketing. His vision positions BrandRep as the go-to partner for businesses seeking to maximize their online presence and achieve tangible results.The appointment of Steven Lockhart as CEO is effective immediately, and he is enthusiastic about collaborating with the dedicated BrandRep team to chart a path for sustainable growth and success in digital marketing.For media inquiries or further information about BrandRep and its new CEO, please contact:Emily OlsenContent EditorBrandRep Phone: (800) 405-7119Email:Website:About BrandRep:BrandRep is a distinguished digital marketing agency based in Orange County, California, dedicated to unmatched services and customer experiences. BrandRep specializes in tailored solutions encompassing SEO, social media marketing, web design, and more, empowering businesses to grow through innovative, affordable, and effective digital marketing. For more information, visit .“Get found. Get trusted. Get clients.”

