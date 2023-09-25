Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union Extends Partnership With CU*SOUTH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Kentucky-based institution looks toward the future with a seven-year extension of its Master Services Agreement with CU*SOUTH.

- Joe Bradley, CEO of Bluegrass Community FCUFAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and solutions for credit unions, announced today that Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union has further solidified its confidence in the organization and the CU*BASE core processing system, renewing its Master Services Agreement with CU*SOUTH for an additional seven years.Bluegrass Community FCU is a cooperative, not-for-profit financial institution chartered in 1958. The credit union received its community charter in 2004, and proudly offers membership to anyone who lives, works or worships in Boyd County, Kentucky. The institution currently has approximately $12 million in assets and nearly 2,000 members.Joe Bradley, who has led Bluegrass Community FCU as its chief executive officer since 2015, said he appreciates CU'SOUTH's dedication to the stability and success of his credit union.“We would not want this contract to be with anyone else. I think back to the days with our previous core, and there's a big difference,” said Bradley.“The people at CU*SOUTH dedicate their careers to helping credit unions, and it shows.”Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH, expressed his appreciation for the continued partnership."Today marks not just an extension of an agreement, but a reaffirmation of the trust and partnership between CU*SOUTH and Bluegrass Community FCU,” said West.“We are profoundly grateful for the continued faith placed in our services and vision. As we look ahead, these next seven years promise innovation, growth and an unwavering commitment to serve."###About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisknetwork of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.

